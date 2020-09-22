Lorain County SWAT officer won’t be criminally charged for 2018 of 62-year old man

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday, a Lorain County grand jury refused to criminally charge an officer from the Lorain County SWAT, who was involved in the deadly shooting of Daniel Calala.
The grand jury called the shooting justified.
Bodycam video and photos of the November 25, 2018 incident was released after the ruling, detailing every moment from beginning to its deadly finish.
After several hours, the SWAT officer shot and killed Calala. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the report, the Lorain County Sheriff’s office says Calala “made movements that were a threat to the deputies.” Afterward, they also found several weapons and a collection of ammunition.
19 News reached out to the Lorain prosecutors office about this ruling, but no one answered our call.
