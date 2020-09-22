Mentor Police searching for Dodge Charger and suspects inside that were involved in burglary

By Rachel Vadaj | September 22, 2020

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police are searching for the Dodge Charger caught on a surveillance camera and the suspects inside that were involved in a burglary.

Investigator said the suspects arrived in the Charger with their hoods on and faces covered as they got out of the car.

The suspected involved Charger pictured below has a square decal on the rear quarter panel:

Call Detective Vernick at (440) 255-1234 if you know who the Charger belongs to or have any other information on the suspects or burglary.

