Mentor Police searching for Dodge Charger and suspects inside that were involved in burglary

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police are searching for the Dodge Charger caught on a surveillance camera and the suspects inside that were involved in a burglary.
Investigator said the suspects arrived in the Charger with their hoods on and faces covered as they got out of the car.
The suspected involved Charger pictured below has a square decal on the rear quarter panel:
Call Detective Vernick at (440) 255-1234 if you know who the Charger belongs to or have any other information on the suspects or burglary.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.