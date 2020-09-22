MetroHealth is making sure people safely get their flu shot on time

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Susan Baumgartner woke up bright & early to get her flu shot at MetroHealth in Middleburg Heights.
She wants to avoid giving the flu to her grandkids.
It’s something she encourages her children to do each year.
The best part?
It’s a drive-up service.
“Flu is an illness and it can be a serious illness, especially with children any age. I am a senior. I don’t really have any issues but it lessens getting the flu for sure," she said.
Dr. Sarah Sweeney from MetroHealth said people are not taking care of themselves this year like they used to.
She’s worried that if people don’t get flu shots on time hospital resources will not be enough for everyone.
For her part, Baumgartner was happy to stay in her car while she conveniently did the responsible thing of getting her flu shot.
