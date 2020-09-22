$10 million gift donated to University Hospitals will boost cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, University Hospitals announced that it received a $10 million gift that will put towards immunotherapy research in the Cleveland hospitals.
The gift came from Kimberly and Joseph Wesley, establishing the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman Cancer Center.
Joseph Wesley himself has seen the benefits of immunotherapy as a cancer patient himself at UH.
“When a cancerous growth larger than a half-dollar appeared on my cheek, I immediately went to Dr. Teknos. Surgery and other traditional treatments weren’t options for me, so we turned to immunotherapy,” shared Joe Wesley. “Today, the growth is smaller than a dime and I will continue until I’m cancer-free. My team of doctors and nurses at UH have been tremendously helpful through the entire process. Kim and I chose to make this gift because we’re firm believers in the power of immunotherapy and want others to benefit from this leading edge innovation.”
Immunotherapy is the process of empowering a patient’s own immune system to identify and attack cancer cells.
Clinical trials have shown increased rates of remission and survival as well as decreased side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy.
Currently at UH, there are 61 immunotherapy trials open.
Immunotherapy is an increasingly frequent component of cancer care and UH is uniquely positioned to offer it," said Thomas F. Zenty III, UH Chief Executive Officer. “This extraordinary gift from the Wesleys will help ensure UH is able to increase our capacity to treat patients with new therapies.”
