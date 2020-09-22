New police body camera video shows Cleveland Heights officers save woman from burning house

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights police Department released additional body camera video showing several officers rescue a woman from a house fire.
The police officers are credited with saving the woman’s life from a Sept. 9 fire at her home on Lee Road.
When police arrived, the woman’s husband told officers that she was stuck on the second flood and could not escape as the roof of the home started to cave.
Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, she is expected to recover.
Two firefighters and three police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation, exhaustion, and dehydration.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.