Northeast Ohio weather: Mother Nature brings warmer weather as fall begins on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is still in control of our weather today and tonight.
Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday.
Expect highs around 70 degrees today.
The winds way up high above our heads are out of the west today, pushing more elevated wildfire smoke into our area.
The smoke is high enough that its presence won’t cause any air quality issues for us, but it will lead to another day of hazy skies.
I expect more hazy conditions during the day tomorrow, too.
In the short term, expect mostly clear skies through the night.
Tonight will also be a little warmer, with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s by morning.
Some lakeshore locations may not even drop below the 50s overnight.
Despite the fact that Fall began this morning, temperatures will be gradually warming over the coming days.
We’re forecasting highs in the mid and upper 70s from Wednesday through Sunday.
Some spots may even get into the low 80s on Saturday.
I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to that.
At this time, we do not have any rain in the forecast until Sunday when our next cold front moves through.
