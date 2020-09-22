Northeast Ohio weather: A warm-up is on the way for the first few days of Fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is still in control of our weather tonight.
Expect mostly clear skies through the evening.
Tonight will also be a little warmer, with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s by morning.
Some lakeshore locations may not even drop below the 50s overnight.
Despite the fact that Fall began this morning, temperatures will be gradually warming over the coming days.
We’re forecasting highs in the mid and upper 70s from Wednesday through Sunday.
Some spots may even get into the low 80s on Saturday.
I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to that.
At this time, we do not have any rain in the forecast until Sunday when our next cold front moves through.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.