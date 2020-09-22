Police chase ends with crash in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A Monday night police chase that started in East Cleveland ended with a crash in North Olmsted.
The crash happened at Columbia and Lorain Roads.
East Cleveland police said the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen and possibly involved in a few drive-by shootings.
North Olmsted police said one person involved in the crash is in custody and another suspect fled the scene.
Police didn’t give any information on injuries in the crash.
