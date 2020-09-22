President Trump during Ohio campaign rally: COVID-19 ‘affects virtually nobody’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump made several stops across Ohio on Monday, touting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics, to his supporters at campaign rallies leading up to the November election.
During his appearance in Swanton, the president claimed that COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody” young because of their stronger immune systems.
“Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system,” President Trump said. “But It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”
According to the state’s Department of Health, as of Sept. 21, at least 9,318 Ohio children under the age of 18 years old have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“By the way, open your schools,” the president urged.
