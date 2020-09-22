President Trump’s Ohio supporters boo Gov. DeWine, face masks during campaign rally

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attendants at an Ohio campaign stop for President Donald Trump booed Gov. Mike DeWine and the use of face masks on Monday.
The audience’s reactions, which were a mix of cheers and boos, came as the president talked about the state’s Republican governor while addressing his supporters in the Dayton area.
“We’re joined today by a real good friend of mine, somebody that’s been with me from the beginning and I’ve been with him since the beginning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine,” the president announced prior to a round of boos.
“He’s opening up,” President Trump added, seemingly shocked by the crowd’s reactions.
Ohio’s governor did face backlash for allowing the event, but he argued the rally did not violate the state’s ban on large gatherings because the campaign stop was a form of expressing the First Amendment.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted did speak in person at the campaign event prior to President Trump’s appearance.
Husted also faced a negative reaction from the crowd when he mentioned face masks, which were mandated by Gov. DeWine in July under a statewide order.
As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,623 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 145,165 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
