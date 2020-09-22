Race and violence, the Supreme Court among topics for presidential debate in Cleveland (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organization responsible for sponsoring the presidential debates said moderator Chris Wallace selected the topics ahead of Cleveland’s event.
The Supreme Court, as well as race and violence in American cities, will be some of the topics discussed by President Donald Trump and candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
The format for the debate will consist of six 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates:
- The Trump and Biden records
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in cities
- The integrity of the election
The first presidential debate will be held on Sept. 29 at 9p.m., hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University at the Health Education Campus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.