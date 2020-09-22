Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosting National Voter Registration Day event Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - National Voter Registration Day is September 22 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hosting an event to make sure everybody who is eligible to vote in the November 3 election is registered to do so.
The Browns, Cavaliers and Indians, along with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, are hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to get voters registered.
Anybody who is eligible to vote, no matter where they live in the United States, can register to do so at the event.
The event will be held in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Volunteers will be on site to answer any questions.
Guests can enter the atrium at the Sherwin-Williams Entrance located on Huron Road.
The voter registration deadline in Ohio is October 5 for the November 3 election.
You can also register to vote here.
This is one of many voter registration events being held throughout Northeast Ohio Tuesday.
The Northern Ohio Recovery Association is hosting a registration drive at 1400 East 55th Street in Cleveland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard will be at the event and the Recovery Association will be giving out free Narcan and food boxes.
In Summit County, libraries will serve as voter registration sites today.
