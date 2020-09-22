State of the Schools: CMSD CEO discusses current challenges students face and future plans for learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will hold his annual “State of the Schools” address on Tuesday afternoon.
The virtual forum is scheduled for noon.
Gordon’s remarks come as approximately 38,000 Cleveland school students are fully-immersed in remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year
One of the challenges the CMSD faced before sessions resumed on Sept. 8 was ensuring students had the technology and connectivity needed for successful remote learning in one of the poorest and worst-connected cities in the country.
