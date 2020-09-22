Substitute teacher job fair happening in Summit County Tuesday

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit Educational Service Center (ESC) is holding a recruitment fair for potential substitute teachers Tuesday.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Summit ESC and the Renhill Group will be at the Summit ESC Building at 420 Washington Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls looking for new substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.
The job fair is hiring substitute teachers for 16 school districts.
Renhill Group President Barrie Howell said the ideal candidate is “a parent, retiree, or college student or graduate with a flexible schedule who wants to give back to their local community.”
A bachelor’s degree is required to become a substitute teacher.
Call 216-767-5611 to register for the event. You can also call to schedule an interview if you aren’t able to make it to the job fair.
School districts in Northeast Ohio say they’ve been facing a shortage of substitute teachers this year because of coronavirus-related issues.
