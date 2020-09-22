‘System error’ impacts nearly 60,000 Ohio voter registration requests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a “system error” with the Ohio Benefits system impacted approximately 59,000 voter registration requests.
The governor said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing that the error meant impacted Ohio voters did not immediately receive the form to register.
To remedy the situation, Gov. DeWine said voter registration forms were sent to all 59,000 individuals on Sept. 14 from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
