Akron police find man shot to death in vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police found a man’s dead body with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call for shots fired on Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m.
When they arrived at Raymond Street between Campbell Street and Keifer Court, police found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
He had multiple gunshot wounds, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity was not released.
