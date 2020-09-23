Akron police find man shot to death in vehicle

By Steph Krane | September 23, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 9:02 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police found a man’s dead body with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for shots fired on Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived at Raymond Street between Campbell Street and Keifer Court, police found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

He had multiple gunshot wounds, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

