Apparent drunken hiker faces criminal charges for calling police after he got lost

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said an Amherst man who apparently was intoxicated and got lost while hiking is now facing criminal charges for calling police.
Dean Hill called the Lorain County 911 on Sept. 21 to report he was hiking in the privately-operated Dolyk Nature Preserve and was lost, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 61-year-old man told dispatchers that he was dropped off in the area by a family member at approximately 11 a.m.
Nearly 12 hours later, after receiving the 911 call, local law enforcement officers and the fire department were sent to the area at 10:42 p.m. to look for Hill.
The MetroHealth System’s Metro Life Flight helicopter was called in to assist with the search and Hill was eventually found on foot in the nature preserve.
Deputies say a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Hill, who had a hard time keeping his balance. He admitted to drinking alcohol.
Hill was issued a summons for inducing panic, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication; all misdemeanor offenses.
A court date for Hill is set for Sept. 29 in Oberlin.
