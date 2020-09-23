Armed fugitive arrested after a nearly 2 hour standoff with Akron police, U.S. Marshals

Bradley Greathouse (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | September 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 3:11 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for several felonies was arrested after a nearly two hour standoff with police and U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.

Akron police and the U.S. Marshals went to a home in the 2100 block of 15th St. SW looking for Bradley Greathouse, 33.

Arrested Tuesday after a standoff in Akron. (Source: Akron police)

Greathouse was wanted for breaking and entering, felony theft, escape, grand theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Police said Greathouse was armed with a knife and refused to leave the home.

Police added Greathouse was threatening to hurt himself and officers.

SWAT officers were brought to the scene and after several hours, Greathouse was taken into custody without incident.

He was given a medical evaluation at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and then booked into the Summit County Jail.

