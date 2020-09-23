Cleveland Metroparks Zoo hosting Trick-or-Treat Fest with ‘spook-tacular’ live performances and social distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Trick-or-Treat Fest is taking over the Australian Adventure zone this October to provide a “spook-tacular,” safe, and family-friendly Halloween.
The fall festivities will take place on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Oct. 9-31.
Families will get to see live performances in the Zoo’s Amphitheater, satisfy their sweet tooth on Trick-or-Treat Way with more than a dozen candy stations located around the Zoo’s Halloween-themed Australian Adventure, have meet-and-greets with costume characters, go on unlimited rides on the Circle of Wildlife Carousel, and explore to the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit.
The Zoo encourages guests to wear fun costumes while restraining from scary ones.
“We are excited to offer the community a new way to experience the zoo and make memories this fall at Trick-or-Treat Fest, thanks to our partners at Citizens,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.
This year’s Trick-or-Treat Fest is taking the place of the Zoo’s traditional after-hours Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, due to the operational impacts of COVID-19.
To allow for proper social distancing, the Zoo and Trick-or-Treat Fest will have a limited number of guests, so buy your tickets in advance to secure your spot.
The Zoo has already implemented several other safety measures such as installing handwashing stations and frequently sanitatizing the Zoo grounds.
Guests are required to wear facial coverings during their visit unless they are under 6-years-old or because they have an existing condition.
“We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to present Trick-or-Treat Fest and provide a safe place for families to enjoy a Halloween tradition,” said Jim Malz, president of Citizens, Ohio."
General admission for Trick-or-Treat Fest, which includes Zoo general admission, is $16 for non-members and $8 for members and children under 2-years-old get in for free.
Tickets are available now at FutureForWildlife.org/TrickorTreatFest.
