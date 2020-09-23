Clevelanders respond to indictment of former Louisville officer in Breonna Taylor case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers at Diamond Cut Hair Salon in Cleveland braced themselves for the news coming out of Louisville, Ky. Wednesday afternoon.
All the drama was centered around the long-awaited announcing of the indictment of three Louisville Police Officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Taylor was shot and killed in a botched raid at her apartment complex in March.
Some Cleveland residents spoke out about their personal displeasures with the fact that only one officer was charged in the indictment, but for only shooting at units around the apartment complex, not for the murder of the 26-year-old Taylor.
“This was a shame and disgrace,” stated Malcom Wilson who was getting a haircut at Diamond Cut Salon.
“I just hope nothing like this ever happens here and maybe justice is getting a peek at getting served, but still this isn’t right at all,” Wilson said.
All eyes and ears appeared glued to the televisions around 1:30 p.m. at the barbershop.
While the initial announcement brought some cheers, others felt disappointed.
“This was a smokescreen to make everyone happy," was the outrage of another customer.
Retired military officer Troy Guy felt suspicious and betrayed by the decision of lawmakers in Kentucky.
“I have guarded optimism… It shows something with the indictment but the real questions is whether there will be convictions,” Guy said.
At the Hair Salon within Diamond Cut, some women getting their hair styled voiced their opinions.
“I’m very shocked… You know its very heartbreaking. That girl’s family needs justice.”
“It doesn’t make sense to me. I think they all were involved and everybody should pay for their involvement in it.”
“No amount of money is gonna bring that baby back.”
While Cleveland might be hundred of miles away from Louisville, Ky. many agree what happens there must stop before it happens close to home.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.