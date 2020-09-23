Cyclists riding from Cincinnati to Cleveland to raise awareness for suicide prevention

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Cincinnati-area men are cycling the state to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
Their 349-mile ride started Wednesday morning in Cincinnati. They’ll ride for the next few days and finish in Cleveland.
Sam Woodward, one of the four men on this mission, says the goal is to raise $10,000 for the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.
Woodward says he and his friends have been personally affected by what he calls the suicide mental health crisis.
“I think there are a lot of people who are unaware of how serious the issue of suicide is and how many people it really affects, and I just think it’s important to make this part of their lifestyle, being educated on the matter and knowing how to deal with it, knowing how to identify it in people and address it appropriately and effectively,” said Woodward.
Woodward is hoping people join the ride, even if it’s for a few miles, to show support.
Woodward tells 19 News, they’ll be ending their ride Wednesday in Yellow Springs. From there, they’ll bike to Columbus to end their day Thursday.
You can follow their journey on the foundation’s social media page. https://www.facebook.com/ohiospf/
