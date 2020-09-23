52 deaths, an additional 903 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,687 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 146,753 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 8,041 cases and 300 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,977 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,218 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
