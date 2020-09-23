Evictions have families facing sleepless nights in Northeast Ohio

Another federal moratorium has now been put in place by the Centers for Disease Control. It runs until Dec. 31. But renters must apply to qualify. You must earn no more than $99,000 a year, and you must show proof that you’ve tried to pay your rent but couldn’t because of the pandemic, and have made an effort to obtain government rent/housing assistance. Keep in mind you will still owe any back rent and late fees to your landlord at the end of the moratorium, and it could be demanded all at once.