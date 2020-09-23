Former Buckeye Chase Young bringing sack attack to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Washington football team may not have a new name yet, but they have a new defense, thanks to former Buckeye Chase Young, who’s looking every bit like the #2 pick in the Draft, and who has propelled this group to a league-high 11 sacks through two games.
“They’ve got great players, obviously,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Wednesday. “Chase Young, high draft pick, he’s playing like it. He’s proving why they chose him so high. They’ve got guys all around, it’s not just him, so we have to find completions, get the ball out, establish that run game.”
Something the Browns did very well against the Bengals, as Nick Chubb (124 yards) and Kareem Hunt (86 yards) wore the Cincinnati defense down. It will be tougher to do against Washington.
“They are very aggressive,” running back Nick Chubb said. “Those guys up front play very hard. High motors, always pursuing the ball carrier. I think it’ll be a great challenge for us.”
It’ll be key for Chubb and Kareem Hunt to keep 'em off balance. And for the guys up front to somehow slow Young down.
“You can see what he was in college, obviously,” right tackle Jack Conklin says. “And see how that’s translated to the NFL. It’s impressive. He’s doing an awesome job. I think he’s gonna be a great player in this league for a long time.”
Conklin will face him, and so will rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills.
“He’s just a freak of nature,” Wills says. “He just has a lot of size and ability, a lot of speed and power, a great combination of everything you need.”
