Former Cleveland dance teacher pleads not guilty to 74 felony crimes, including rape and kidnapping of former students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland-area dance instructor facing dozens of sex charges involving his former students was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
Terence Greene pleaded not guilty to the crimes during the hearing at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Greene was indicted at the beginning of September on 74 felony charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, and kidnapping.
The 54-year-old Garfield Heights man is accused of sexually abusing more than a half-dozen of his former students between August 1998 and October 2019 at the Cleveland School of the Arts and the Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy.
Court records define Greene as a “sexually violent predator.” He faces life in prison if convicted on all crimes.
