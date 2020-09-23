Former Solon schools band director charged with sex crimes involving 12-year-old victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Solon City School District band director will be arraigned on Wednesday morning for alleged sex crimes involving a 12-year-old victim.
The hearing for Edward Kline is set for 10 a.m. at the Bedford Municipal Courthouse.
Kline, who was booked at the Solon Jail on Wednesday morning, is charged with gross sexual imposition, according to police.
Detectives began the investigation into Kline in June after accusations surfaced from former students and teachers that the then-eighth grade band teacher sexually assaulted the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, in September 2010.
Up to 12 women were interviewed by police over the course of the investigation.
Police are expecting to present additional charges in this case to Cuyahoga County prosecutors.
This story will be updated.
