Greater Cleveland Aquarium to host ‘Pumpkins & Piranhas’ Halloween celebration

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is hosting Halloween-themed events until the end of October.
Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Oct. 22, the Aquarium will have seasonal events including underwater pumpkin decorations, costumed staffers and divers and take-home bags for children.
Guests are welcome and encouraged to wear costumes.
The last day of the event is Oct. 30.
Advanced tickets are encouraged and go on sale Monday, Oct. 12.
The Aquarium is also encouraging people to send in pictures of their best aquatic-themed pumpkin carvings from now until Oct. 29.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.