Kent State issues coronavirus alert to students; new rules include ban on parties

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University’s school colors are navy blue and gold, but now, red on the minds of health officials.
“Portage County was pushed into the red primary by Kent and Kent State,” says Michael Anguilano III, of the Kent City Health Department. “It’s a dual system when you have students on campus coming back and people moving into the city.”
Before the leaves change color, Kent State has issued an alert calling for a two-week ban on parties and gatherings, allowing students only to go to class and exercises, and encouraging students to contact school officials if other students are not complying.
“Most of them are upset about it,” says Lauren Flanagan, a Kent State student. “Some of us, me and my friends, completely understand.”
But even those who understand question if the school can enforce the new rules.
“I’m not sure it’s going to work," says Mariah Modkins, a Kent State basketball player. "But I think it’s a good idea because it’s important to keep everybody safe.”
And most understand the precautions beat the alternative.
“I think the university is trying to do its best now to stay on top of things and to prevent an outbreak on campus, so we all are getting sent home or kicked out of our dorms again,” says Zaria Johnson, a Kent State student.
But the worry among both students and health officials is enforcement off-campus.
“All those numbers are coming from off-campus,” says Anguilano.
Modkins, however, sums up the mood on campus
“Everybody wants to get back to normal so that’s the best measure for right now.”
The measure, prevention, the best medicine for coronavirus prevention.
