Kent State warns students to avoid gatherings, parties for two weeks

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University sent out an alert to students Tuesday telling them to “step up” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Portage County, where Kent State is located, is currently at Red Risk Level 3 on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.
It’s the only county in Northeast Ohio in the red risk category.
Kent State said the rise in cases is attributed to off-campus parties and gatherings.
The school is warning students to:
- Avoid all gatherings and parties
- Limit interactions with others by only attending class and exercising
- Report other students not following the rules to the school
Kent State is warning strong disciplinary actions for students who do not follow the rules, especially those who have tested positive for coronavirus and are not quarantining.
The school reported 25 new coronavirus cases last week and almost 100 since July.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.