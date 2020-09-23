Kimpton Hotel Downtown is getting innovative after suffering losses due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown is practically a ghost town.
Tourists usually pack hotels and restaurants, but the pandemic squashed that this summer.
“We’re trying to do something different. Every hotel is trying to think outside the box in this environment to attract people..." said Keith Siebenaler from the Kimpton Hotel.
The coronavirus has done a number on business.
Not many people are traveling or eating out, so the Kimpton is helping guests hit the hotspots while in town.
Guests at the hotel will get a map that will pinpoint popular Cleveland destinations.
Siebenaler says this helps the guests have a fun experience but also promotes the city.
“Just have a nice afternoon at the park or the towpath, weather you take your bike, or walk, or your vehicle," he said.
You can even pick up a picnic bag, or borrow a bike from the hotel.
“We wanted to take advantage of the fall and do something unique and different and try to find that balance between health social distancing while still having some sense of normalcy," Siebenaler added.
