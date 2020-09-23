Medina man accused of killing wife and mother-in-law pleads not guilty again in court

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Dick is accused of murdering his wife and his mother-in-law last month inside their Medina home.
Dick appeared in court on Tuesday, still pleading not guilty. His attorneys tell 19 News, once they do their research they’ll be able to prove why.
Both sides wanted the judge to rule on a pair of issues on Tuesday.
The defense asked for experts: they want to bring in consultants to do their own investigation.
The prosecution asked for Dick’s DNA, hoping to link him to the crimes.
All requests were granted.
Back in August of 2019, Dick led police on a manhunt after police found his wife and mother-in-law dead in their home.
The chase spanned several cities and caused some neighborhoods to be put on high alert.
Police say his 17-year-old son witnessed what happened, and ran out of the house to get help.
Dick is locked up on a $5 million bond.
The trial isn’t scheduled to start until February.
The defense expects it to be much later because of the COVID restrictions, and the importance of the case.
If convicted, Dick could face the death penalty.
