2 men shot in Canton drive-by, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that injured two men.
Canton police said just after midnight, they were called to the 700 block of Newton Avenue N.W.
When they arrived, both victims were lying on the ground.
Police said both men had been shot several times and are now being treated at local hospitals.
Their conditions are not being released.
Witnesses told police the suspects drove by in a light colored minivan and fired shots at the victims before driving away.
A parked car and a house were also struck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.
