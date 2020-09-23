Northeast Ohio Weather: More sun today; afternoon temperatures in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warming trend continues today with sunshine. I have afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s across the area. Another winner. There is a rather weak area of low pressure over southern Missouri this morning. This will track to the northeast. There is a deck of high clouds to our south that is forecast to lift into our area tonight. Temperatures will not drop as much tonight with the high clouds overhead. We will drop into the 50s by early tomorrow morning.