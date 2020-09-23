Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up through the weekend, rain returns on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I hope that you are loving every minute of this absolutely beautiful weather.
The only weather related “issue” we’ve been seeing this week is the return of that pesky wildfire haze from out west.
The good news is that this elevated smoke is not impacting our air quality.
Unfortunately, the haze will be with us through the end of the work week.
We should be seeing less haze by Saturday.
Other than the haze, skies have been mostly clear today.
I do think we will eventually become partly cloudy tonight.
Tonight will also be quite warm.
Expect overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s.
Those of you closer to the lakeshore may not even get out of the low 60s tonight!
Did you consider turning your heat on this past weekend?
You might consider switching back to the AC this evening!
The warm-up will continue through the weekend.
Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
We’ll top out in the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Our next front will arrive on Sunday, providing the focus for scattered showers during the day.
