Ohio AG Dave Yost sues FirstEnergy, Householder and others over House Bill 6

“It’s important to understand that both of the nuclear power plants in Ohio supported by HB 6 are owned and operated by Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy known at the time as FirstEnergy Solutions (FES.) FirstEnergy leadership has not had any decision-making power regarding the strategic direction of FES since November 2016, and FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor are now separate, unaffiliated companies. Additionally, FirstEnergy does not receive any revenues from the operation of these nuclear plants nor any of the nuclear funding provided through HB 6.”