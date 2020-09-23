Republican lawmakers file ‘Restore Ohio Now’ bill calling for end to COVID-19 state of emergency order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposal to end the COVID-19 state of emergency order from Gov. Mike DeWine has been filed by a pair of Republican state representatives.
If passed, the “Restore Ohio Now” bill would end the state’s emergency order, first declared on March 9, and other specific health mandates issued by the governor during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many Ohioans have worked diligently, in good-faith with the governor to flatten the curve of COVID-19 for months, and we accomplished this goal awhile back,” said State Rep. Diane Grendell, a sponsor of the bill. “Initially, there was much cause for concern regarding COVID-19. Gov. DeWine responded appropriately to an unknown threat facing Ohioans. The time has come to responsibly transition back to our lives before the pandemic, and this bill is a first step in that direction.”
Rep. Grendell said the current COVID-19 data is a result of expanded testing across Ohio.
The “Restore Ohio Now” bill was filed on Sept. 22 by Republican State Reps. Grendell, of Chesterland, and Reggie Stoltzfus, of Paris Township. More than a dozen co-sponsors have signed onto the bill.
“This emergency order has gone on for too long,” added State Rep. Stoltzfus. "The governor needs to concentrate on protecting the rights of Ohioans instead of trampling on them. "
When asked about the bill during a recent briefing, Gov. DeWine said, "Passing a law saying it’s not an emergency is not going to make it not an emergency.”
The proposal will now undergo a committee hearing
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.