Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Public Square to close permanently

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Public Square will close permanently starting Sunday at 5 p.m.
The Steak House sent a letter to the state under the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that said 47 employees will lose their jobs when the restaurant closes on Sept. 27.
The letter said the sudden closure was due to “COVID-19-related business circumstances.”
Earlier this year, chain owner Ruth’s Hospitality Group faced backlash and later repaid $20 million in federal loans it took that were meant to aid small businesses.
At the start of the pandemic, there were 159 Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse locations around the world.
