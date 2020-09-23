6-year-old Akron girl dies nearly two weeks after she was shot while sitting in a vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 6-year-old Marviya Jones died of her injuries Tuesday nearly two weeks after she was shot while sitting in a vehicle.
Jones was hit by a bullet on Sept. 10 while sitting in a vehicle with five other children inside near Copley Road and Orlando Avenue.
On Sept. 11, police put two men behind bars for the shooting.
Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, were shooting at each other after an argument around 1 p.m.
Jones was brought to a home in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, where someone inside called 911.
EMS rushed her to Akron Children’s Hospital where she had emergency surgery.
She was in critical condition before she died Sept. 22.
A second child suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet, said police.
Clinkscales was arrested after a vehicle pursuit a short time after the shooting.
He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Akron police said Jemison was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting.
The vehicle was found disabled on Greenwood Avenue and Jemison was taken into custody on Delia Avenue, according to police.
Jemison is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disablity.
Police said Jemison was also charged with a parole violation.
Police added additional charges are pending.
