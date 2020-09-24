AR-15 and handgun with extended 33-round clip confiscated during illegal gun sweep on Akron’s streets

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday afternoon, detectives, officers and ATF agents made a number of arrests in a sweeping effort to curb gun violence.
Authorities arrested three people on weapons-related offenses, and recovered four illegal guns during various targeted enforcement stops.
Quincey Smith, 30, was stopped in the 1600 block of Diagonal Rd after a citizen reported seeing him with a firearm in his waistband.
Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Smith was charged with carrying concealed weapon, and weapons under disability. He was issued a summons and released.
A 17-year-old male, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation, was detained after officers found a loaded gun under his seat.
Officers stopped the car in the area of Frederick Boulevard and Little Avenue and recovered the gun, along with 30 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. The teen was later released to a guardian and charges are pending. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for driving under suspension, and released.
Delbert Rackley, 18, was arrested after he ran from a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. Officers stopped the vehicle at Rhodes and Crosby streets, after the vehicle ran a stop sign. Rackley, along with another male, immediately bailed from the vehicle. Rackley was apprehended in a wooded area in the 600 block of Crosby Street.
The other subject who ran was not located. Detectives are working to identify him. Officers recovered a handgun with an extended 33 round magazine in the area where Rackley was hiding.
An AR-15 rifle was also found in the vehicle the two men ran from. Rackley was charged with carrying concealed weapon, weapons under disability, and obstructing official business. He was later taken to the Summit County Jail and booked.
Members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) and officers from the Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) were also involved in the operation.
