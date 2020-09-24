Cleveland Police update community on status of consent decree saying they are closing investigations faster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been five years since the city of Cleveland made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to make sweeping reforms to the city’s police department.
“I believe that there’s still a ways to go on both sides on our side as well as the city, and I think that if we continue in this process we should get there pretty quickly,” said Richard Jackson, co-chair of The Cleveland Community Police Commission.
The agreement stemmed from the DOJ determining the Cleveland Police Department engaged in a pattern of excessive force. On Thursday, Internal Affairs Superintendent Ronald Bakeman updated the community on the progress he’s made bringing IA into compliance with the consent decree.
“One of big issues that the community had as well as the Department of Justice was how long it was taking for internal affairs to complete their investigations,” said Bakeman.
Bakeman said there were several major issues delaying their progress, including insufficient resources. He said since he came on board in 2017, IA has gone from 7 sergeants to 8 and by next month, they will have 9.
“The important thing is we’ve had a change of turnover, only 2 of the original 7 are still here,” Bakeman said. “I need to emphasize this that not every highly confident capable officer with integrity is a good match for internal affairs.”
One of the major issues; a backlog of civilian complaints made against police officers. Bakeman says while the number of investigations against officers has increased in the past three years the time it has taken IA to solve them has decreased. He says when he was hired in 2017 the average number of days it took to complete an investigation was 313. In 2019 it took about 161 days, so far in 2020 it has taken an average of 68 days to close an investigation. Another problem, historically, internal affairs has not notified civilian complainants of the results of the investigations. Bakeman promised that is changing.
“Obviously this is a serious issue,” Bakeman admitted. “We incorporated into that manual the requirement that internal affairs will provide written notice to all civilian complainants of the results of their investigation, so that’s the good news. The bad news is this section has not been fully implemented.”
Bakeman said he just hired an administrative assistant who will work with the chief. His hope is by the end of the year all civilian complainants will have been notified about the results of the investigation into their complaints.
