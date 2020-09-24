CPD looks for 3 people they say broke into Family Dollar, stole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Department is looking for three people they say broke into Family Dollar after midnight on Sept. 15.
Police say the group used a crow bar to break a glass door around 12:50 a.m. and then entered.
They also broke the glass on the cigarette cabinet and took cigarettes, police said.
This store is located at 3787 Pearl Rd.
Police said they think this may be the same group that broke into a different Family Dollar around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.
That incident took place at 1963 W. 25th Street.
The crimes are very similar.
Police said a glass door was shattered and cigarettes were taken.
Lighters and miscellaneous products from the shelves were also stolen in the Sept. 14 incident, police said.
In photos taken during the Sept. 15 incident, one suspect is wearing a black hoodie with a white emblem and gray gloves.
The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and gray gloves.
The third suspect is wearing a black hoodie and orange gloves.
Please contact with Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with any tips.
