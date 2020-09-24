28 deaths, an additional 991 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,715 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 147,744 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a regular COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon., where he was expected to update the state’s color-coded advisory system.
An additional 8,112 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,051 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,228 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
