Grog Shop celebrates 28 years while music clubs mostly silent but loudly asking for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio shut down clubs like the Grog Shop on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights in mid-March, more than six months ago, but now those clubs can do scaled-down shows as the music industry tries to rebound from coronavrius.
“We put a musician literally standing behind the bar so we have enough room for distancing and we can have up to a max of 30 people,” Kathy Blackman, Grog Shop owner, said.
The stage has been mostly silent after seeing acts from Bruno Mars, Oasis, Everclear, Fall Out Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Modest Mouse, Kid Cudi and the Black Keys among many others over its nearly three decades on Coventry.
“It’s pretty weird, I’m not going to lie," Blackman says. “We should be getting ready for our 28th anniversary and I should be having a ton of rock shows this weekend and, instead, I’m doing nothing.”
But even though the stage has been mostly silent, she’s loudly lobbying for government help to keep clubs like the Grog Shop open in the future.
“The Save Our Stages Act would be great or RESTART Act, both of those are federal programs which would provide grants for clubs that are not open, live music venues that would keep us open for another six months," she said. "There’s also county money that’s available through the CARES Act.”
The Grog Shop’s 28th anniversary celebration features a punk show Friday night on the main stage -- with 30 seats at tables, masks, and social distancing -- featuring the Chargers Street Gang, who’ve played other anniversary shows at the Grog Shop.
Saturday, I-Tal reggae legend Dave Smeltz will play the patio at the B-Side down the basement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.