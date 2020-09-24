Husband takes himself to hospital after being shot by wife, Akron police say

By Julia Tullos | September 24, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 11:45 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man took himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital after being shot by his wife Wednesday, police said.

Hospital personnel called Akron police when the man showed up in their emergency room around 3 p.m.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, told officers his wife shot him during an argument inside their home in the 700 block of Bellevue Ave.

Officers said they issued an arrest warrant for Sherya Bryant and around 9:30 p.m. she turned herself in at the police station.

Accused of shooting her husband. (Source: Akron police)

Bryant is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

She is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

The husband’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

