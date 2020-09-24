Indoor visitations at Ohio nursing homes, assisted living facilities can resume Oct. 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While outdoor visitations to Ohio’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been permitted since June and July, indoor visits have been prohibited for approximately six months dating back to the start of the pandemic.
The policy is about to change as the colder months approach, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy announced on Thursday.
Beginning Oct. 12, indoor visitations to some nursing homes and assisted living facilities can resume, with restrictions.
Each facility will have to take into account the number of coronavirus cases in residents and employees, as well as testing and PPE capacity, and hospital space when deciding when to actually allow visitors, according to McElroy.
The Ohio Department of Health will establish a dashboard so the relevant information is available for individuals prior to visitations so they can determine when it is appropriate to go.
Visitors will also be screened prior to entering the facilities.
Masks will be required during visitations.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.