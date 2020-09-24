Malfunctioning equipment causes massive Carroll County factory fire, chief says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of equipment malfunctioned and sprayed hydraulic fluid onto other hot equipment, causing a huge factory fire in Malvern Tuesday, according to the fire chief.
The blaze happened at American Axle & Manufacturing’s Colfor Manufacturing plant on Alliance Road early Tuesday.
Malvern Fire Chief Ralph Castelluci told 19 News when the hydraulic fluid hit the hot equipment, it caused a flash fire, which grew rapidly.
There were no injuries, but workers were inside the factory when the fire started.
Castelluci said firefighters spent 13 hours on scene and then returned for several hours the next day to put out hot spots.
The plant produces auto driveline components; including, transmission shafts, axle shafts and wheel spindles.
They are the sole supplier for many of General Motors' needs and also make parts for Chrysler and Ford.
Brown Local Schools were closed Tuesday due to no water pressure and concerns over traffic and smoke.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.