19 News Troubleshooter helps frustrated residents in Shaker Square get laundry service back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just weeks after 19 News answered the Troubleshooter Tipline to help frustrated apartment dwellers in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, they say their problem has been resolved.
“I wanted to thank your station for coming out and helping us address our situations out here. They have brought in a [pay] box for the wash room,” said Juanita Echols.
She called 19 News to report multiple issues at the apartment building located on Shaker Blvd.
Among the biggest concerns was the lack of adequate laundry services after the pay box was removed.
The box was used by tenants to add funds to their laundry cards, which are used to power up the machines.
“We don’t know who to call [or] how to fight this fight, but we’ve got to fight. So that’s why I [called] channel 19,” Echols said in our original story.
The management company, Westlake-based Banyan Living, said it had to be removed after someone broke into the facility and vandalized the cash-filled box in a presumed theft attempt.
“We are aware and diligently working on the replacement laundry system,” said Emily Truex, the Vice President of Operations for the company, who noted the pay box was actually removed in May. “Since then we have been at the mercy of the laundry system [service company] CSC Service Works since their system is proprietary.”
“Early on CSC stated they had a 10-12 week install period since part of their teams were furloughed resulting from Covid. In the meantime they have also expressed their sorrow for staffing turnover and shortages that continue to delay the installation,” Truex added. “I cannot express enough how sympathetic we are for the ongoing inconvenience of our residents & neighbors. We have a neighboring community across the street that we have granted all residents access to in the interim as an alternative while we continue to pressure the vendor for the permanent resolution.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.