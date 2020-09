CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures remain above normal today. We have some high cloud cover this morning. The clouds will gradually clear out from west to east. I’m forecasting afternoon temperatures to rise in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The cooler end to the range will be along the lakeshore. You get to enjoy another winner of a day. It’s a clear sky tonight. We will dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning.