Northeast Ohio weather: Summertime temperatures linger through the weekend, dry until Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we began the day on a cloudy note, skies have since cleared across much of the area.
There is still some haze out there, but I do expect a little less haze this weekend.
In the short term, temperatures will fall into the low and mid 50s overnight.
Expect mostly clear skies through tonight and into tomorrow.
Temperatures will continue to run above average through the weekend.
Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday.
We’re forecasting widespread low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
We have also removed the opportunity for rain on Sunday, at least during the daylight hours.
We do not expect much, if anything, in the way of rain until Sunday evening.
