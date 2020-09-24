Ohio restaurants, bars now permitted to reopen at full capacity under amended health order

(Source: Pepp & Delores Facebook page)
By Chris Anderson | September 24, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 9:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Effective Thursday, all bars and restaurants in Ohio can operate at full capacity, according to a newly-amended health order signed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The amended “Dine Safe Ohio” order states:

“All restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities and services and other like businesses and operations in the State, which have the onsite consumption of food, beer, wine, and liquor, are permitted to reopen for full, dine-in service withing the State so long as all workplace safety standards are met.”

Restaurants are still required to comply to social distancing and other health safety requirements, including limiting the amount of people at one table and ensuring customers remain seated when eating or drinking.

Masks are still required by customers and certain employees.

