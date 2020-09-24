Ohio restaurants, bars now permitted to reopen at full capacity under amended health order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Effective Thursday, all bars and restaurants in Ohio can operate at full capacity, according to a newly-amended health order signed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The amended “Dine Safe Ohio” order states:
Restaurants are still required to comply to social distancing and other health safety requirements, including limiting the amount of people at one table and ensuring customers remain seated when eating or drinking.
Masks are still required by customers and certain employees.
