Ohio restaurants, bars now permitted to reopen at full capacity under amended health order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Effective Thursday, all bars and restaurants in Ohio can operate at full capacity, according to a newly-amended health order signed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“All restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities and services and other like businesses and operations in the State, which have the onsite consumption of food, beer, wine, and liquor, are permitted to reopen for full, dine-in service withing the State so long as all workplace safety standards are met.”